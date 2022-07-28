Man Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Man Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Man portable anti–armor weapons are designed to be carried and used by a single person. These weapons are used to attack armored vehicles, including tanks. Soldiers can quickly transport these anti-armor weapons from one location to another in order to attack enemy main battle tanks, planes, or armored vehicles. These weapons are extremely successful in destroying their targets, whether they are stationary or moving.

In today’s battlefields, the roles of independent combat units are constantly changing. The high frequency of engagements with opposing weapon emplacements in diverse man-made and natural shelters, which cannot be dominated exclusively with small weapons or inferior firepower, is reflected in data from recent combat actions. Man-portable anti-armor weapons are meant to meet these obstacles by relying on sophisticated qualities such as great agility and adaptability to operate in a variety of locations while ensuring ultimate safety from a variety of dangers.

Key Players:

Saab AB

MBDA Inc.

Rostec State Corporation

Nammo AS

Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya

Key Trends and Drivers:

Increasing demand from militaries and law enforcement agencies

Growing use of these weapons in regions across the world

Growing demand for these weapons in the defense and security sector

Market Segments:

By Application:

Homeland

Defense

By Type:

Anti-Aircraft Missiles

Anti-Tank Rifles

Recoilless Rifles

Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG)

By Platform:

Land

Aerial

By Technology:

Guided

Un-guided

