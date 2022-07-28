Memristor Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Memristor Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A memristor is a two-terminal electronic device whose resistance can be precisely controlled by the application of an external voltage or current. The memristor was first proposed in 1971 by Leon Chua, who predicted that memristors would one day play a key role in computer memory and logic devices.

Memristors are made from a variety of materials, including semiconductors, metals, and oxides. The most common memristor devices are based on transition metal oxides, such as titanium dioxide (TiO2). Memristors can be fabricated using a variety of methods, including lithography, sputtering, and chemical vapor deposition (CVD).

Memristors are unique in that they exhibit a non-linear relationship between the applied voltage or current and the resulting resistance. This property is known as memristance. Memristance can be used to store data in a memristor device, in much the same way that data is stored in a capacitor or inductor.

Key Companies:

  • HP
  • IBM
  • SK Hynix
  • Rambus
  • HRL Laboratories
  • Intel Corporation
  • Knowm Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Some of the key trends in the memristors market include the development of new memristor devices, the increasing use of memristors in neural networks, and the increasing adoption of memristors in consumer electronics. Memristors are becoming increasingly popular due to their unique properties, which allow them to be used in a variety of applications.

The memristor market is driven by the need for non–volatile, fast, and energy–efficient memories. The memristor‘s ability to retain data after power is removed makes it ideal for applications such as data storage and computer memory. The memristor‘s low power consumption and fast switching speed make it attractive for use in portable devices and energy–efficient computing systems.

Market Segments:

By Type

  • Molecular & Ionic Film memristor
  • Spin based & magnetic memristor

By Application

  • Datacenters
  • Computer peripherals
  • Healthcare
  • Telecommunications

By Industry Vertical

  • Electronics
  • IT & Telecommunications
  • Industrial
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare

