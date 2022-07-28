Micro-location Technology Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Micro-location Technology Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro-location services are a type of location-based service that uses very precise location information in order to provide a service or content to users. This can be done through the use of GPS, beacons, or other types of location-based technology. Micro-location services can be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing turn-by-turn directions, targeted content, or location-based marketing.

Micro-location services are becoming increasingly popular as the technology to support them becomes more sophisticated and widespread. Beacons, in particular, are becoming more common in public places as a way to provide targeted content and marketing to users. GPS is also becoming more accurate and affordable, making it a viable option for more precise location-based services.

Key Companies

  • Camco Technologies
  • Humatics Corporation
  • Ubisense Group
  • Aruba Networks
  • Siemens AG
  • Bluvision

Key Technology Trends:

There is a growing trend in the micro-location services market towards the use of more accurate and sophisticated technologies to track the location of people and objects. This is being driven by the increasing demand for higher levels of accuracy and precision in a wide range of applications, including asset tracking, indoor navigation, and location-based marketing.

One of the key enabling technologies for this trend is the use of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. RFID tags are small devices that can be attached to people or objects, and which emit a signal that can be detected by an RFID reader. This allows for very accurate tracking of people and objects, even in complex indoor environments.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Asset Management
  • Proximity Marketing

By Offering

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

By Technology

  • UWB
  • WiFi
  • BLE
  • RFID

By Vertical

  • Retail
  • Automotive
  • Sports and Entertainment
  • Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

