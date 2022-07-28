Data Center Switch Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Data Center Switch Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Data center switches are used to connect different types of networks together so that data can be transferred between them. These switches are designed to handle large amounts of data traffic and can be used to connect different types of networks, such as Ethernet, Fiber Channel, and InfiniBand.

Data center switches typically have more ports than other types of switches, and they offer higher bandwidth and lower latency than other types of switches.

Key Players

Arista Networks

Cisco

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

Key Trends

The data center switch market is constantly evolving as new technologies are developed and adopted. Here are some of the key trends that are shaping the future of data center switches:

1. Increased use of SDN and NFV: Software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) are becoming increasingly popular in data centers, as they offer greater flexibility and agility. This means that data center switches need to be able to support these technologies.

2. Greater focus on energy efficiency: As data center costs continue to rise, there is a greater focus on energy efficiency. This is leading to the development of new technologies such as low-power switches that can help data centers save money on their energy bills.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of data center switches market are the need for high data center performance, increasing demand for cloud services, and increasing investment in data center infrastructure.

The data center switch market is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand for data center automation. Data center automation helps in reducing the operational costs and improving the efficiency of data center operations.

Market Segments

By Type:

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches

By Technology:

Ethernet

Fiber Channel

InfiniBand

By Bandwidth:

< 1 Gbps

>1 Gbps to <10 Gbps

>10 Gbps to <40 Gbps

>40 Gbps

By End User:

Enterprises

Telecommunications Industry

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers

