Digital Isolators Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Digital Isolators Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital isolators are devices that use electrical signals to transfer data between two isolated circuits. Isolation is used to protect sensitive circuits from high voltages, noise, and electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Digital isolators use a variety of techniques to achieve isolation, including transformer-based isolation, capacitive isolation, and optical isolation. Transformer-based digital isolators use a transformer to transfer the signal between the two isolated circuits. Capacitive digital isolators use a capacitor to transfer the signal between the two isolated circuits. Optical digital isolators use an optical coupling device to transfer the signal between the two isolated circuits.

Key Players

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a shift in the digital isolator market towards miniaturization and integration. This has been driven by the need for smaller, more portable devices and the need to reduce costs. As a result, many manufacturers have developed new technologies to miniaturize their products and to integrate multiple functions into a single device.

One trend that has emerged is the use of MEMS technology to create miniaturized digital isolators. This technology enables manufacturers to create devices that are much smaller than traditional isolators while still providing high levels of performance. Additionally, MEMS-based digital isolators can be integrated with other components on a single chip, which further reduces size and cost.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of digital isolators are the increasing demand for safety and reliability in electronic systems, the growing need for miniaturization, and the increasing use of renewable energy sources.

The demand for safety and reliability has been increasing in a variety of industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries. This demand has been driven by the increasing complexity of electronic systems and the need to protect sensitive electronic components from the harmful effects of electrical noise and electromagnetic interference.

Market Segments

By Data Rate:

Up To 25 Mbps

25 – 75 Mbps

Above 75 Mbps

By Channel:

2 Channel

4 Channel

6 Channel

8 Channel

By Isolation Type:

Capacitive

Optical

By Vertical:

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

Telecommunications

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

