Electric Mop Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Electric Mop Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The electric mop market is driven by the need for effective and efficient cleaning solutions for hard floors. The market is being fueled by the rapid adoption of electric mops by consumers, due to their ease of use and versatility. Electric mops offer a host of benefits over traditional mops, including being more effective at cleaning, being easier to use, and being more versatile.

Electric mops typically use one of two technologies to clean floors – ultrasonic or electrostatic. Ultrasonic electric mops use high frequency vibrations to loosen and remove dirt and grime from floors. This type of electric mop is effective at cleaning hard floors, such as tile and linoleum, as well as carpets. Electrostatic electric mops use an electrostatic charge to attract dirt and dust particles to the mop head, which are then trapped by the microfibers. This type of electric mop is effective at cleaning hard floors, such as wood and laminate, as well as carpets.

Key Players

iRobot

Neato Robotics

SharkNinja

Oreck

Eufy

Hoover

BISSELL

Swiffer

SpinLife

Shop-Vac

Key Trends

The electric mop market technology is constantly evolving and manufacturers are always introducing new products to the market. Some of the key trends in electric mop market technology include:

1. Increased cleaning power: Electric mops are now designed to provide more powerful cleaning than ever before. This is thanks to advances in brushless motor technology and the use of powerful cleaning solutions.

2. More versatile cleaning: Many electric mops now come with a range of attachments and accessories that make them more versatile. This means that they can be used for a variety of different cleaning tasks, such as cleaning hard floors, carpets, and even windows.

3. Improved battery life: One of the biggest complaints about early electric mops was that their battery life was very short. However, newer models now come with much improved battery life, making them much more convenient to use.

4. Wireless charging: Some of the latest electric mops come with wireless charging capabilities. This means that you can simply place the mop on its charging dock when it is not in use, and it will charge itself automatically.

5. Self-cleaning: Some of the latest electric mops come with self-cleaning features. This means that they will automatically clean themselves after each use, making them even more convenient to use.

Key Drivers

The electric mop market is driven by a number of factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing awareness of the benefits of using an electric mop. Electric mops are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a number of advantages over traditional mops. They are more effective at cleaning floors and are much easier to use. This is especially beneficial for people who have back problems or are elderly.

Another key driver of the electric mop market is the increasing number of households with pets. Pets can make it very difficult to clean floors effectively with a traditional mop. An electric mop can make it much easier to keep floors clean and free of pet hair.

Market Segments

By Product

Steam Mop

Spray Mop

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Technology

Ultrasonic

Electrostatic

