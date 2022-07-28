Vaccine Management Solution Market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 590 million by 2030

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vaccine management solution market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of (2020-2030). The study divulges essential insights on the vaccine management solution market on the basis of component (solution [inventory management, program management, clinical vaccine management, data management, public engagement, organizational support] and services [managed services and professional services]), model (platform-based solutions and one-point solutions), subscription (new subscribers and renewed subscribers), and end use (public and private), across 7 key regions of the world.

The global vaccine management solution market was valued at over US$ 140 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 590 million by 2030. The spread of COVID-19 has brought about a rise in demand for vaccine management solutions. The pandemic has led to additional gain of US$ 5 million in 2020, and the same is expected to follow in 2021. However, as the years go by, when most buyers had purchased these vaccine management solutions, companies in this space will gain revenue only through license renewal, and this is when market growth won’t be as high as it is now.

Key Players:

Key players operating in the vaccine management solution market space are Deloitte, Infosys, Accenture, Salesforce, Conduent, UL, Omnisys, and PreCheck.

Vaccine Management Solution Segmentations:

By Component : Solutions Inventory Management Program Management Clinical V. Management Data Management Public Engagement Organizational Support Services Managed Services Professional Services

By Model : Platform Solutions One Point Solutions

By Subscription : New Subscribers Renew Subscribers

By End Use : Public Private

By Region : North America Europe East Asia Latin America South Asia Middle East & Africa Oceania



