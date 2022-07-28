Demand For Knee Braces And Supports Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% Across The By 2031| Fact.MR study

The global orthopedic braces and support system market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 11% share of the overall orthopedic devices market. Sales of orthopedic braces and support systems are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031. Demand for knee braces and supports is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Orthopedic Braces and Support System market survey report:

BSN medical Inc.

3M Healthcare

DJO Global Inc.

Breg Inc.

OSSUR

Otto Bock Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Alcare Company Ltd

Becker Orthopedic

Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

Key Segments in Orthopedic Braces and Support System Industry Research

Product Knee Braces and Supports Ankle Braces and Supports Foot Walkers and Orthoses Hip, Back, & Spine Braces and Supports Shoulder Braces and Supports Neck & Cervical Spine Braces and Supports Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports Others Upper Extremity Braces and Supports Lower Spine Braces and Supports Upper Spine Orthoses Elbow Braces and Supports Facial Braces and Supports Post-Operational Knee Braces TLSOs LSOs Walker Boots Pneumatic Walker Boots Non-pneumatic Walker Boots

Type Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports Hinged Braces and Supports Hard Braces and Supports

Application Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Preventive Care Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Ligament Injury Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Lateral Collateral Ligament Injury Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Post-operative Rehabilitation Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Osteoarthritis Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Compression Therapy

End User Use of Orthopedic Braces and Supports in Orthopedic Clinics Use of Orthopedic Braces and Supports in Hospitals Use of Orthopedic Braces and Systems at ASCs Use of Orthopedic Braces and Systems in Home Care Settings Over the Counter (OTC) Orthopedic Braces and Supports



