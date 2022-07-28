Demand For Knee Braces And Supports Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 5% Across The By 2031| Fact.MR study

Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market Report By Product (For Knee, Ankle, Foot Walkers, Hip, Back, & Spine), By Type (Soft & Elastic, Hinged, Hard Braces), By Application (Ligament Injury, Osteoarthritis, Compression Therapy), By End User – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The global orthopedic braces and support system market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 11% share of the overall orthopedic devices market. Sales of orthopedic braces and support systems are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031. Demand for knee braces and supports is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Orthopedic Braces and Support System market survey report:

  • BSN medical Inc.
  • 3M Healthcare
  • DJO Global Inc.
  • Breg Inc.
  • OSSUR
  • Otto Bock Healthcare
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
  • Bauerfeind AG
  • Alcare Company Ltd
  • Becker Orthopedic
  • Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

Key Segments in Orthopedic Braces and Support System Industry Research

  • Product

    • Knee Braces and Supports
    • Ankle Braces and Supports
    • Foot Walkers and Orthoses
    • Hip, Back, & Spine Braces and Supports
    • Shoulder Braces and Supports
    • Neck & Cervical Spine Braces and Supports
    • Hand & Wrist Braces and Supports
    • Others
      • Upper Extremity Braces and Supports
      • Lower Spine Braces and Supports
      • Upper Spine Orthoses
      • Elbow Braces and Supports
      • Facial Braces and Supports
      • Post-Operational Knee Braces
      • TLSOs
      • LSOs
      • Walker Boots
      • Pneumatic Walker Boots
      • Non-pneumatic Walker Boots

  • Type

    • Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports
    • Hinged Braces and Supports
    • Hard Braces and Supports

  • Application

    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Preventive Care
    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Ligament Injury
    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury
    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Lateral Collateral Ligament Injury
    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Post-operative Rehabilitation
    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Osteoarthritis
    • Application of Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems in Compression Therapy

  • End User

    • Use of Orthopedic Braces and Supports in Orthopedic Clinics
    • Use of Orthopedic Braces and Supports in Hospitals
    • Use of Orthopedic Braces and Systems at ASCs
    • Use of Orthopedic Braces and Systems in Home Care Settings
    • Over the Counter (OTC) Orthopedic Braces and Supports

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market report provide to the readers?

  • Orthopedic Braces and Support System fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Orthopedic Braces and Support System player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Orthopedic Braces and Support System in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Orthopedic Braces and Support System.

The report covers following Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Orthopedic Braces and Support System market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Orthopedic Braces and Support System
  • Latest industry Analysis on Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Orthopedic Braces and Support System demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Orthopedic Braces and Support System major players
  • Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Orthopedic Braces and Support System demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market report include:

  • How the market for Orthopedic Braces and Support System has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Orthopedic Braces and Support System on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Orthopedic Braces and Support System?
  • Why the consumption of Orthopedic Braces and Support System highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

