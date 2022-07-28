Fiberglass Coated Fabric Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Fiberglass Coated Fabric Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Fiberglass Coated Fabric Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Fiberglass Coated Fabric Market survey report

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG) (China),

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China),

Owens Corning (US),

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) (China), and

Johns Manville Corp. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the fiberglass coated fabric market.

Segmentation Analysis of Fiberglass coated Fabric:

The global Fiberglass coated fabric market is bifurcated into five major segments: Product Type, Glass type, resin type, application and region

The fiberglass coated fabric is segmented into Product Type as

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others (Milled Fibers, Multiaxial Fabrics)

Based on Glass Type, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

AR-Glass

H-Glass

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

S-Glass

Others (A-Glass, C-Glass, D-Glass, T-Glass)

Based on Resin Type, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

Thermoplastic Resins

Thermoset Resins

Based on Application, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

Insulation

Non-residential Construction

Industrial

Residential Construction

Others (HVAC and OEM Insulations)

Based on Region, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

