How much is the global Warehouse Management Systems market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Warehouse Management Systems Industry Overview

The global warehouse management systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.08 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing transition towards cloud-based management systems in the warehouse industry is anticipated to boost the demand for WMS based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Advancements in cloud-based technologies are estimated to fuel the adoption of WMS software, irrespective of the organization’s size and complexity where these solutions are used. Surging demand for cloud-based systems can primarily be attributed to medium and small-sized businesses that do not require the implementation of advanced warehouse technologies and high-speed automation.

Warehouse Management Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehouse management systems market based on component, deployment, function, application, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Software, and Services.

The services segment held the highest revenue share in the WMS market, contributing to more than 81.8% revenue share in 2021. The services segment includes consulting, system integration, operation, and maintenance services. Warehouse management can be provided as a service by third-party vendors, which is outsourced by WMS providers.

The software segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be attributed majorly to the increasing adoption of WMS software by small and midsized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. The software is hosted via a cloud-based computing system.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise, and Cloud.

The cloud segment held the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Cloud-based technology has revolutionized the way businesses function.

Over the years, cloud deployment has become as secure as the on-premise system on account of data sovereignty and successful curbing of data thefts.

The on-premise deployment has been prominent since the advent of WMS and is characterized by huge servers and high maintenance costs, ultimately increasing the company’s expenditures. These upfront costs and ownership of maintaining the on-premise server are incredibly high compared to the cloud-based technology.

Based on the Function Insights, the market is segmented into Labor Management System, Analytics & Optimization, Billing & Yard Management, Systems Integration & Maintenance, and Consulting Services.

The analytics & optimization segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030. On the other hand, the revenue contributed by the systems integration & maintenance segment is likely to be the highest throughout the same period.

Order picking functionality is one of the most crucial features in a warehouse management optimization suite that is designed to automate the paper-based picking process.

Further, order allocation is another essential feature of any robust warehouse management system. As soon as a sales order is received, it is entered into the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and gets immediately updated in the WMS software.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, and Others.

The transportation & logistics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the increased popularity of e-commerce portals, coupled with the growing disposable income levels of consumers, especially in emerging nations such as India and China.

portals, coupled with the growing disposable income levels of consumers, especially in emerging nations such as India and China. The manufacturing segment held the highest revenue share in 2021. The manufacturing companies initially integrated their ERP and WMS solutions.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to emerge as a prominent adopter of WMS, as providers are building facilities taking into consideration the pre-requisites of the healthcare sector.

Warehouse Management Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market participants are focusing on several strategies to gain a higher market share. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other contractual agreements are being announced by them to emerge as the top warehouse management system company. Moreover, these players are investing in research and development activities to bring new services to the market.

Some prominent players in the warehouse management systems market include:

EPICOR

Körber AG (HighJump)

Infor

Made4net

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

PSI Logistics

Reply

SAP

Softeon

Synergy Ltd

Tecsys

Order a free sample PDF of the Warehouse Management Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com