Data Center Cooling Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2030

Data Center Cooling Industry Overview

The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 56.15 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the number of data centers facilities worldwide is favoring the rapid growth in this space. Additionally, a gradual shift towards cloud services is creating demand for eco-friendly cooling technology.

The favorable initiatives by governing bodies across the globe aimed at promoting cloud proliferation are driving the demand for data centers, subsequently creating avenues for the datacenter cooling industry. For instance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) funded several projects related to cloud computing such as Smart Abu Dhabi or Smart Dubai. These projects were aimed at bringing in rapid digital transformation among enterprises while favoring the country’s economic growth. Such initiatives and more by different governments globally will impel data center demand globally, thereby proliferating the need for cooling solutions.

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center cooling market based on product, application, containment, structure, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Units, and Others.

The air conditioners segment dominated the market in 2021, capturing more than 30% of the overall revenue share. Air conditioners are a popular choice among most end-users since they meet the demand for 24-hours protection, while keeping energy costs minimum.

As such, air conditioners enable organizations to maintain an adequate temperature level and ensure the proper functioning of data centers. Additionally, air conditioners are heat exchangers that maintain the required level of room temperature in a sensitive IT environment.

The precision air conditioners segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR exceeding 18% during the forecast period. Technological advancements coupled with the development of energy-efficient units are expected to propel the demand for precision air conditioners.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Telecom, IT, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy, and Others.

The telecom segment captured the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 19.0% during the forecast period. The expanding IT & telecommunication industries across the globe is also expected to fuel the demand for datacenter cooling market.

IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, BFSI, energy are the key sectors with massive datacenter requirements. As such in 2021, the demand for datacenter cooling solutions in IT & telecom witnessed a massive growth which is attributed to the pandemic.

The retail segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR exceeding 15.0% during the forecast period.

Based on the Containment Insights, the market is segmented into Raised Floor With Containment, and Raised Floor Without Containment.

The raised floor with containment segment captured a sizeable share of over 52% in 2021 in the global market, owing to the increased adoption of hot and cold aisle containment methods.

Hot aisle containment reduces the mixing of air, ensures higher electrical cost savings, and increased economizer hours. Implementing cold aisle containment in an existing raised floor data center is efficient, easy to retrofit into the existing raised floor data centers, and cost-effective.

Based on the Structure Insights, the market is segmented into Rack-based Cooling, Row-based Cooling, and Room-based Cooling.

The room-based cooling segment captured a significant share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 15% from 2022 to 2030. The room-based cooling technique has been the widely used technique over the years, resulting in its higher market share.

Row based cooling closely followed the room-based cooling technique with the market size surpassing USD 3 billion in 2021.

Data Center Cooling Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market for data center cooling is characterized by intense competition with prevalence of global giants in this space. Focus on product quality while offering energy efficient solutions is a key trend governing new strategies. M&A and collaborations continue to accelerate with huge investment appetite in the data center industry. Therefore, the need for cooling solutions has become even more imperative.

Some of the prominent players in the global data center cooling market include:

Asetek

Coolcentric

Netmagic Solutions

Schneider Electric

Air Enterprises

Fujitsu Limited

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (P) Ltd.

