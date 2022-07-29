Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for fresh onions and shallots is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.3 percent in the coming years. From an estimated value of more than US$ 37 Billion in 2017, revenue from the sales of fresh onions and shallots is pegged to cross US$ 51 Billion by 2022, during the assessment period of 2017-2022. Burgeoning application as a condiment and food formulations coupled with perceived medicinal benefits of onions and shallots are key factors contributing to the growth of global fresh onions and shallots market, predicts Fact.MR.

Segmentation by product type:-

Yellow Onions

Red Onions Market

White Onions Market

Sweet Onions

Spring Onions

Key Market Players:-

Avantha Holdings Limited

T&G GLOBAL

Vladam

River Point Farms

Murakami Produce Company LLC

Snake River Produce

Gills Onions

JC Watson Company

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Fresh Onions and Shallots Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Fresh Onions and Shallots Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Fresh Onions and Shallots Market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Fresh Onions and Shallots Market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Fresh Onions and Shallots Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Fresh Onions and Shallots Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Fresh Onions and Shallots Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Fresh Onions and Shallots Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Fresh Onions and Shallots Market: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Fresh Onions and Shallots Market market growth.

