Rising awareness about Veganism and Dietary Health practices boosting the Demand for Meatless Flavours Market

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Meatless Flavour Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.

Key Segmentation

Based on the types Meatless Flavours market is classified into different parts based on source, form and application in end use industries. Among all meatless flavours derived from vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices captured the significant market share due to increased demand in cooking and dairy industry.

Based On source meatless flavours market is segmented into

Vegetable

Fruits and others

Herbs and spices

Others

Based on form meatless flavours market is segmented into

Meatless Flavours Liquid form

Meatless Flavours Powder form

Based on end use industries meatless flavours market is segmented into

Food industry Processed Food Dairy Bakery Confectionery

Beverage industry Flavoured Drinks Energy Drinks Fruit Juices



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Europe and North America boosting the demand for Meatless Flavours Market

Europe and North America being the prominent consumer of plant-based diet boosted the demand for meatless flavours market. Increased growth rate of food and beverages industry, rising awareness about various diseases due to meat eating are the common factors driving the demand for meatless flavour in developed economies.

Furthermore, rising awareness about meat substitutes offering the same nutritional value has halted the growth of meat industry thereby boosting the demand for meatless flavours market. The meatless flavours market is anticipated to grow in developing economies like china and India over the industrial forecast period.

Key Players

Players in the meatless flavours market are using various strategies like mergers and acquisition. For instance, Givaudan SA one of the key players has acquired Naturex Inc, leader in plant extraction and natural ingredients. Furthermore, International Flavours & Fragrances, is to be merged with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences Business in order to expand their reach in market.

Symrise AG one of the top players has completed its acquisition of International Dehydrated Foods for $900 million in 2019. In 2018 Sensient Technologies Corporation has completed its acquisition of natural colour business of GlobeNatural, a leading natural food and ingredient company based in Lima, Peru.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

