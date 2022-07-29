Volumetric Video Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, 4Dviews, 8i, Google, Unity Technologies

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Volumetric Video Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Volumetric Video Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Volumetric video is a type of video that captures a three-dimensional (3D) representation of an object or scene. This type of video is typically created using special cameras and software that capture and process a large number of images or video frames. These images or video frames are then used to create a 3D model of the object or scene. Volumetric video can be used to create realistic 3D models of people or objects. This type of video can also be used to create virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in volumetric video technology:

Increased Resolution: As volumetric video technology has developed, the resolution of the video captured has increased.

Increased Frame Rate: Another trend in volumetric video technology is the increase in the frame rate at which the video is captured.

Increased Compression Efficiency: The third trend in volumetric video technology is the increased efficiency with which the video data is compressed.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Volumetric Video market are the increasing demand for realistic and immersive content, the need for efficient and accurate 3D reconstruction, and the growing adoption of volumetric video technology in various industries such as entertainment, healthcare, and automotive. With the increasing demand for realistic and immersive content, volumetric video is becoming increasingly popular as it allows users to create realistic 3D models of people and objects.

Market Segments

By Volumetric Capture

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Sports, Events, and Entertainment

Medical

Education and Training

Signage and Advertisement

By Content Delivery

Projectors

AR/VR Head-mounted Display (HMD)

Smartphones

Volumetric Displays

Key Players

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

4Dviews

8i

Google

Unity Technologies

IO Industries Inc

Stereolabs Inc.

