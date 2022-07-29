Wood Pellets Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis with Top Key-Players: Enviva LP, TANAC SA, Energex, Grannul Invest

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wood Pellets Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wood Pellets Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wood pellets are small, cylindrical pieces of wood that are typically used as fuel. They are made by compressing sawdust or other wood waste into a small, dense form. Pellets are a renewable and efficient source of energy, and they have a high energy density, meaning that they contain a lot of energy per unit of volume. Pellets can be used in pellet stoves and boilers to heat homes and businesses, or they can be used in power plants to generate electricity.

Key Trends

Wood pellets technology is constantly evolving as the demand for wood pellets increases. The key trends in wood pellets technology are:

1. Increasing Efficiency: Manufacturers are constantly working to increase the efficiency of wood pellet production. This includes improving the efficiency of the pellet mill itself, as well as the process of sourcing and transporting the raw materials.

2. Automation: Automation is playing an increasingly important role in wood pellet production. This includes everything from automated feeders to robotic palletizers.

3. Quality Control: Quality control is essential in wood pellet production. Manufacturers are constantly working to improve their quality control processes, in order to produce a consistent product.

4. Sustainability: Sustainability is an important consideration in wood pellet production. Manufacturers are working to source sustainable raw materials and to use renewable energy in the production process.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the wood pellets market are the increasing demand for renewable energy, the need for efficient and cleaner burning fuels, and the supportive government policies.

The demand for renewable energy is increasing globally as countries look for ways to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Wood pellets are a renewable energy source that can be used in place of fossil fuels in a number of applications, including power generation, heating, and industrial use.

The need for efficient and cleaner burning fuels is also driving the wood pellets market. Wood pellets have a higher energy density than other biomass fuels and produce less emissions when burned. This makes them an attractive option for a variety of applications.

Government policies are also supportive of the wood pellets market. Many countries have set targets for the use of renewable energy and have implemented policies to encourage its use. This is creating a favorable environment for the wood pellets market to grow.

Market Segments

The wood pellets market bifurcated on the basis of feedstock, application, and region. On the basis of feedstock, it is segmented into food waste, virgin lumber, energy crops, and others. By application, it is analyzed across residential, CHP, co-firing, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The wood pellets market report includes players such as Enviva LP, TANAC SA, Energex, Grannul Invest, AN VIET PHAT ENERGY CO., LTD, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., German Pellets, F.E. Wood & Sons, Drax Group plc, and Segezha Group JSC.

