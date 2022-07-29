Turpentine Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Turpentine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Turpentine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Turpentine is a colorless or light yellow liquid with a strong, pungent odor. It is obtained from the distillation of pine resin and is used as a solvent and as a paint thinner. Turpentine is a powerful solvent that can dissolve many organic materials, including paint, varnish, and oil. It is also an effective insecticide and fungicide. Turpentine has a number of industrial and household uses, but it can also be dangerous if inhaled or ingested.

Key Trends

Turpentine technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the ever-changing paint and coatings industry. Some of the key trends that have emerged in recent years include:

1. Increased use of water-based formulations: Water-based formulations are becoming increasingly popular in the turpentine industry due to their low VOC content and superior performance characteristics.

2. Improved performance: New formulations of turpentine are being developed that offer improved performance in terms of drying time, application properties, and durability.

3. Increased sustainability: Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor in the turpentine industry. Formulations are being developed that are more environmentally friendly and that use renewable resources.

4. Greater focus on health and safety: The health and safety of workers and consumers is of paramount importance in the turpentine industry. Formulations are being developed that are less toxic and that have fewer health and safety risks.

Key Drivers

The key drivers for the turpentine market are price, availability, and quality.

The price of turpentine is determined by the interaction of supply and demand in the market.

The availability of turpentine is determined by the production level of the trees from which it is derived.

The quality of turpentine is determined by the purity of the oil and the level of impurities present.

Market Segmentation

The Turpentine Market is segmented by derivatives, application, end-use, and region. By derivatives, the market is classified into alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, and others. By application, the mineral market is classified into fragrances, camphor and others. By end-use, the turpentine market is classified into paints and coatings, automotive, chemicals, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Turpentine Market are PT. Naval Overseas, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd., Punjab Rosin and Chemicals Works, Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Co., Ltd., Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd., Vinhconship Group, Deqing Jiyuan synthetic Resin Co., Ltd., Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd., CV. Indonesia Pinus, and Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co.

