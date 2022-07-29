Digital Pathology Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Leica Biosystems (Danaher), Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Pathology Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Pathology Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital pathology is the practice of storing, viewing and analyzing digital images of tissue samples. These images can be stored on a computer or in a cloud-based system, and can be viewed and analyzed using specialized software. Digital pathology can be used for a variety of purposes, including diagnosing disease, studying the effects of treatments and identifying changes in tissue over time.

Key Trends

The key trends in digital pathology technology are:

The increasing use of whole slide imaging (WSI) to digitize pathology specimens

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze digital pathology images

The increasing use of cloud-based storage and analysis of digital pathology images

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the digital pathology market are the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the increasing adoption of tissue-based diagnostic tests. In addition, the increasing number of research activities and the development of new applications are expected to drive market growth. However, the high cost of digital pathology systems and the lack of skilled personnel are expected to restraint market growth.

Market Segments

By Product

Software

Device

Storage System

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

By End-Use

Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Players

Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies

Inspirata, Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

