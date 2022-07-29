Light Towers Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Generac, Doosan, Yanmar, Atlas Copco

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Light Towers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Light Towers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A light tower, also known as a light plant or lamp standard, is a tall structure, usually, a metal pole, designed to support one or more powerful electric lamps. Light towers are used to illuminate large areas such as construction sites, parking lots, or sports fields.

Key Trends

Some key trends in light tower technology include the development of more efficient and powerful light sources, the use of solar power to recharge batteries, and the development of new designs that are more compact and portable. Other trends include the development of new control systems that allow for more precise lighting control and the use of LED lights which are more energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional light sources.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Light Towers market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly products, the need for a better quality of light, and the need for better lighting control. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and environment-friendly products is driven by the need to save energy and reduce carbon emissions. This has led to the development of more energy-efficient lighting products, such as LED light towers. The need for better quality of light is driven by the need for better visibility, both for safety and aesthetic reasons. This has led to the development of more powerful and efficient lighting products, such as LED light towers.

Market Segments

By Market Type

Sales

Rental

By Light Type

Metal halide

LED

Fuel type

Diesel

Others

By End User

Oil and gas

Mining

Construction

Key Players

Generac

Doosan

Yanmar

Atlas Copco

Multiquip

Banner

Terex

Schneider Electric

Chicago Pneumatic

