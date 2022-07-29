Long Term Care Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Sunrise Carlisle, LP, Atria Senior Living Group, Extendicare, Inc., Capital Senior Living

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Long Term Care Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Long Term Care Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Long-term care is a range of services and support for your personal care needs. Most long-term care is not medical care, but rather assistance with the basic personal tasks of everyday life, sometimes called “activities of daily living.” These tasks include bathing, dressing, eating, using the toilet, and moving from place to place. Long-term care can be provided at home, in the community, in assisted living or in nursing homes.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Long Term Care technology. One is the move towards electronic health records. This means that more and more of the medical information for patients in Long Term Care facilities will be stored electronically, making it easier for staff to access and share information. Another trend is the use of mobile technologies to improve communication and coordination between staff and patients. This includes the use of tablets and smartphones to send and receive information, as well as to access patient records.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the long term care market. Firstly, the aging population is a key driver of demand for long term care services. As people live longer, the need for care services increases. Secondly, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is also a key driver of demand for long term care services. As more people suffer from conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, they are more likely to need long term care services. Thirdly, the increasing cost of health care is also a key driver of demand for long term care services. As health care costs continue to rise, more people are likely to need long term care services.

Market Segments

By Service Type

Home Health Care

Hospice

Nursing Care

Others

By Payer Type

Public

Private

Out-of-Pocket

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Sunrise Carlisle, LP

Atria Senior Living Group

Extendicare, Inc.

Capital Senior Living

Amedisys, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

