Micro-mobility Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | | Xiaomi, SEGWAY INC., SWAGTRON, Boosted USA

Micro-mobility is a term used to describe small, personal vehicles that are used for short trips. This can include bikes, scooters, and skateboards. Micro-mobility is a growing trend in cities as a way to reduce traffic and pollution. There are many benefits to micro-mobility. For one, it is a more efficient way to get around. Bikes and scooters can navigate through traffic much easier than cars. They are also more environmentally friendly, as they produce zero emissions.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in micro-mobility technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there is a trend towards more compact and lightweight vehicles. This is partly due to the fact that people are increasingly using micro-mobility vehicles for commuting and other short journeys, and so they need something that is easy to carry and store Secondly, there is a trend towards electric-powered vehicles. This is because electric vehicles are more efficient and have lower running costs than petrol or diesel vehicles. Finally, there is a trend towards connected and autonomous vehicles.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the micro-mobility market. One is the increasing cost of car ownership and operation. This is especially true in urban areas, where the cost of parking, insurance, and fuel can be quite high. Another driver is the increasing congestion on roads and highways. This has led to a search for alternatives to the traditional car commute. Micro-mobility options, such as electric scooters, offer a more affordable and convenient way to get around. They are also much less likely to contribute to traffic congestion.

Market Segments

By Propulsion Type

Human Powered

Electrically Powered

By Vehicle Use

E-Kick Scooters

Bicycles

Skateboards

Others

By Sharing Type

Docked

Dock-less

By Age Group

15-34

35-54

55 & Above

Key Players

Xiaomi

SEGWAY INC.

SWAGTRON

Boosted USA

Airwheel Holding Limited

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

