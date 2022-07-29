Surface Inspection Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Basler AG, Sony Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Surface Inspection Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Surface Inspection Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Surface inspection is the process of inspecting a surface for defects. The purpose of the surface inspection is to ensure that the surface is free of defects that could cause problems during use. Surface inspection can be performed manually or using automated inspection equipment.

Key Trends

Surface inspection technology has come a long way in recent years. New advances in imaging and machine learning have made it possible to detect defects with ever-increasing accuracy. Here are some of the key trends in surface inspection technology:

1. Increased accuracy: Thanks to advances in imaging and machine learning, surface inspection systems are becoming more and more accurate.

2. Higher speed: Surface inspection systems are also becoming faster, thanks to advances in computing power and algorithms.

3. Greater flexibility: The latest surface inspection systems are highly flexible, thanks to a modular design.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the surface inspection market include the increasing demand for quality assurance in the manufacturing sector and the need for automated inspection methods to improve productivity. Other drivers include the growing adoption of surface inspection in the automotive and aerospace industries and the increasing use of surface inspection in the semiconductor industry.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Camera

Processor

Frame Grabbers

By Surface Type

2D

3D

By System

Computer Based System

Camera Based System

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



Key Players

Basler AG

Sony Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Omron Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmBh

Panasonic Corporation

ISRA Vision AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

