Structural Adhesives Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont, H.B. Fuller, Henkel Ag & Co KGAA

Posted on 2022-07-29 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Structural Adhesives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Structural Adhesives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

There are many types of adhesives available on the market, but not all are created equal. Structural Adhesives are a class of adhesives that are specifically designed for bonding dissimilar materials together. This makes them ideal for use in a wide variety of applications, from construction to automotive to aerospace.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20955/

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Structural Adhesives technology.

The first is the trend toward using adhesives in construction and engineering applications. This is driven by the need for stronger and more durable bonds, as well as the desire to reduce weight and improve the aesthetic appeal of structures. The second trend is the development of new and more versatile adhesives. This is in response to the need for adhesives that can bond to a variety of different materials, including metals, plastics, and glass.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the structural adhesives market include the increasing demand from the transportation and construction industries and the growing preference for adhesives over traditional methods such as welding and mechanical fastening. The transportation industry is a major consumer of structural adhesives, as they are used in the assembly of vehicles. The construction industry is also a significant consumer of these adhesives, as they are used in bonding and sealing applications. The preference for adhesives over traditional methods such as welding and mechanical fastening is another key driver of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Substrate

  • Metal
  • Composite
  • Wood
  • Others

By Technology

  • Solvent-Based
  • Water-Based
  • Others

By Application

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Rail
  • Marine
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20955/

Key Players

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
  • DuPont
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel Ag & Co KGAA
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Lord Corporation
  • Scott Bader Co.
  • Sika AG
  • The 3M Company

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution