Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A bone graft is a surgical procedure that replaces missing bone in order to repair bone fractures that are not able to heal properly on their own. The bone graft may be taken from another area of the patient’s body, or it may be a synthetic or natural bone substitute. Bone grafting is often necessary in order to provide the necessary support for artificial joints, such as hip replacements.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21432/

Key Trends

Spine fusion surgery has emerged as one of the most widely performed surgeries across the world due to which, the demand for autograft and allograft has witnessed consistent growth. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period and most likely accelerate the growth of the global bone graft substitutes market. While the demand for bone graft substitutes for spinal fusion is expected to grow around the world, researchers and medical experts are increasingly focusing on exploring potential applications of bone graft substitutes in the field of regenerative medicine.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the bone grafts and substitutes market are the rising incidence of orthopedic disorders and the growing number of trauma cases. The increasing number of sports injuries is also driving the growth of the market. The development of new and improved products is another key driver of the market. The rising awareness of the benefits of bone grafts and substitutes is also driving the growth of the market.

Market Segments

By Product

Allografts

Bone Grafts Substitutes

Cell-based Matrices

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Craniomaxillofacial

By Region

North America The U.S.



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21432/

Key Players

Arthrex Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

NuVasive Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700