Leisure Boat Market Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Avon Marine, Azimut Benetti Group, Baja Marine, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Global Leisure Boat Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Leisure Boat Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A leisure boat is a small vessel used for recreation, pleasure, or sports. They are typically designed for use on calm waters, such as lakes and rivers, and can be operated by anyone with basic boating skills. Leisure boats come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from small inflatable rafts to large cabin cruisers, and can be powered by either an outboard motor or a sail.

Key Trends

The key trends in leisure boat technology are mainly focused on making the boats more efficient, safer, and more comfortable. Some of the key trends include:

– More fuel-efficient engines: Boats are becoming more fuel-efficient due to advances in engine technology. This is important for both cost and environmental reasons.

– Better hull design: The hulls of boats are being designed to be more efficient and to provide a smoother ride. This makes the boats faster and more comfortable to ride in.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the leisure boat market are affordability, accessibility, and advancements in technology. Affordability is a major driver of the leisure boat market as boats have become more affordable for a wider range of consumers. In the past, boats were only affordable for a small segment of the population but now, with a variety of financing options and a growing number of used boats on the market, they are within reach for a larger number of people. Accessibility is another driver of the leisure boat market as it has become easier to get on the water. There are a growing number of marinas and boat ramps around the country and many lakes and rivers now allow motorized boats.

Market Segments

By Boat Type

  • Sailboats
  • Personal Watercrafts
  • Others

By Boat Size

  • <50 Feet
  • >50 Feet

By Engine Placement

  • Outboards
  • Inboards

By Engine Type:

  • ICE
  • Electric

Key Players

  • Avon Marine
  • Azimut Benetti Group
  • Baja Marine
  • Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH
  • Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.
  • Brunswick Corporation
  • Chaparral Boats, Inc.
  • Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.
  • Ferretti S.P.A.

