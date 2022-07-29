Leisure Boat Market Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Avon Marine, Azimut Benetti Group, Baja Marine, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Leisure Boat Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Leisure Boat Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A leisure boat is a small vessel used for recreation, pleasure, or sports. They are typically designed for use on calm waters, such as lakes and rivers, and can be operated by anyone with basic boating skills. Leisure boats come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from small inflatable rafts to large cabin cruisers, and can be powered by either an outboard motor or a sail.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21428/

Key Trends

The key trends in leisure boat technology are mainly focused on making the boats more efficient, safer, and more comfortable. Some of the key trends include:

– More fuel-efficient engines: Boats are becoming more fuel-efficient due to advances in engine technology. This is important for both cost and environmental reasons.

– Better hull design: The hulls of boats are being designed to be more efficient and to provide a smoother ride. This makes the boats faster and more comfortable to ride in.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the leisure boat market are affordability, accessibility, and advancements in technology. Affordability is a major driver of the leisure boat market as boats have become more affordable for a wider range of consumers. In the past, boats were only affordable for a small segment of the population but now, with a variety of financing options and a growing number of used boats on the market, they are within reach for a larger number of people. Accessibility is another driver of the leisure boat market as it has become easier to get on the water. There are a growing number of marinas and boat ramps around the country and many lakes and rivers now allow motorized boats.

Market Segments

By Boat Type

Sailboats

Personal Watercrafts

Others

By Boat Size

<50 Feet

>50 Feet

By Engine Placement

Outboards

Inboards

By Engine Type:

ICE

Electric

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21428/

Key Players

Avon Marine

Azimut Benetti Group

Baja Marine

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Chaparral Boats, Inc.

Farr Yacht Design, Ltd.

Ferretti S.P.A.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700