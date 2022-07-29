Self-tanning Products Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | The Estée, Lauder Companies Inc. L’Oréal, Shiseido Co., Ltd., St. Tropez

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Self-tanning Products Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Self-tanning Products Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Self-tanning products are products that are used to create a temporary tanned appearance on the skin without the need for exposure to UV rays. There are a variety of self-tanning products available on the market, including creams, lotions, sprays, and gels. Most self-tanning products contain an active ingredient called dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which reacts with the amino acids in the dead cells of the outermost layer of skin to produce a browning effect.

Key Trends

The key trends in self-tanning products technology are toward products that are more natural-looking, longer-lasting, and easier to apply. One of the biggest trends is toward products that give a more natural-looking tan. This means products that are less orange, more brown, and fade more evenly. Many self-tanning products now contain ingredients that help to create a more natural-looking tan, such as DHA and erythrulose. Another trend is toward products that last longer. This is achieved by using higher concentrations of DHA, as well as by using other ingredients that help to prolong the life of the tan, such as erythrulose.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the self-tanning product market. One is the ever-growing popularity of bronzed skin. In today’s society, tanned skin is often seen as a sign of health and beauty. This has led to an increase in the number of people wanting to achieve a bronzed look, without having to expose themselves to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Another driver of the self-tanning products market is the wide array of products now available. There are self-tanning creams, lotions, sprays, and even gels. This variety gives consumers the ability to choose a product that best suits their needs and preferences.

Market Segments

By Product

Lotions

Gels

Others

By Application

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Key Players

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

L’Oréal

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

St. Tropez

Unilever

Kao Corporation

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

