Polyisoprene Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Zeon Corp, JSR Corp, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Polyisoprene is a synthetic rubber that is made from isoprene monomers. It is a polymer that has many applications in the rubber and plastics industries. It is also used in adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Polyisoprene has good chemical resistance and thermal stability. It is also a good electrical insulator.

Key Trends

Polyisoprene technology is constantly evolving in order to meet the needs of industries that require ever-higher performance levels. Some of the key trends in this area include the development of new and improved synthetic methods, the use of more sophisticated catalysts, and the incorporation of nanotechnology. One of the most significant recent developments in polyisoprene technology is the synthesis of isoprene oligomers. These oligomers are much shorter chain molecules than traditional polyisoprene, and as such, they offer a number of advantages in terms of their physical and chemical properties.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the polyisoprene market are the rising demand for synthetic rubber and the growing automotive industry. The rising demand for synthetic rubber is driven by the growing demand for tires, hoses, and belts. The automotive industry is a major consumer of polyisoprene, as it is used in tires, hoses, and belts. The rising demand for automobiles is driving the growth of the automotive industry, which in turn is driving the growth of the polyisoprene market.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Tires

Latex

Footwear

Belts

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico



Key Players

Zeon Corp

JSR Corp

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Kuraray Co Ltd

3M Company

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Solvay

