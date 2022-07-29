Point Of Care Diagnostics & Testing Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Danaher, BD Inc, Qiagen, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare AG

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Point Of Care Diagnostics & Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Point Of Care Diagnostics & Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Point of care (POC) or bedside testing is medical testing performed at or near the site of patient care, instead of sending the patient to a central laboratory for testing. POC testing is usually performed with rapid tests that can provide results in minutes, allowing the clinician to make decisions about treatment while the patient is still in the office or hospital.

Key Trends

The key trends in Point Of Care Diagnostics & Testing technology are:

1. Increased accuracy and precision: With advances in technology, point-of-care diagnostic tests are becoming more accurate and precise.

2. Increased speed: Point of care diagnostic tests are also becoming faster, with some tests providing results in just a few minutes.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the point-of-care diagnostics and testing market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for early disease detection, and the growing preference for home-based testing. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing globally due to the changing lifestyle and the growing aging population. This has led to the demand for early disease detection and the need for frequent monitoring of these diseases.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Glucose Testing

Coagulation Testing

Infectious Disease

Others

By End-use

Clinics

Homes

Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico



Key Players

Danaher

BD Inc

Qiagen

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare AG

BioMerieux SA

Zoetis, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

