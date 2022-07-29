Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | | Agility Logistics, Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pharmaceutical logistics is the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the efficient, effective forward and reverse flow and storage of pharmaceuticals and related materials in order to meet customer’s needs. It includes the integrated management of information, transportation, inventory, warehousing, and packaging.

Key Trends

The pharmaceutical industry is under pressure to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. In response, the industry is turning to technology for help.

One key trend is the use of big data and analytics to track and predict patient behavior. This information can be used to improve patient engagement and adherence to medication regimens.

Another key trend is the use of robotics and automation to improve accuracy and efficiency in the manufacturing and packaging of pharmaceuticals. This technology can help to reduce errors and improve quality control.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the pharmaceutical logistics market are the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, the growing number of clinical trials, and the increasing demand for cold chain logistics.

The number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies has been increasing over the past few years. This is due to the growing demand for medicines and the need for new and innovative treatments.

The number of clinical trials has been increasing over the past few years. This is due to the increasing number of diseases and the need for new and effective treatments.

Market Segments

By Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Component

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Component

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



Key Players

Agility Logistics

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corporation

LifeConEx LLC

Marken

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

