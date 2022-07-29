Green Hydrogen Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players: Air Liquide, Nel Hydrogen, ITM Power

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Green Hydrogen Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Green hydrogen is a type of hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources. The process of electrolysis splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen atoms using an electric current. The hydrogen produced can be used in a variety of ways, including as a fuel for vehicles or as a way to store energy.

A key advantage of green hydrogen is that it does not produce greenhouse gas emissions when used. This is in contrast to traditional hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas and emits carbon dioxide when burned. Green hydrogen can therefore help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Key Players

Air Liquide

Nel Hydrogen

ITM Power

Linde

PowerCell

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Key Trends

In the past decade, there has been a growing interest in green hydrogen technology. This is due to the many potential benefits that this technology can offer. Some of the key trends in green hydrogen technology include:

Increased Efficiency: One of the main trends in green hydrogen technology is the increased efficiency of electrolyzers. This is important because it means that more hydrogen can be produced from renewable energy sources.

Cost reductions: Another trend is the reduction in the cost of green hydrogen technology. This is due to the improved efficiency of electrolyzers and the development of new technologies.

Improved Storage: Another trend is the improved storage of green hydrogen. This is due to the development of new storage technologies, such as metal hydrides.

Increased Use: Another trend is the increased use of green hydrogen. This is due to the many potential applications of green hydrogen, such as in fuel cells and as a chemical feedstock.

Increased Investment: Another trend is the increased investment in green hydrogen technology. This is due to the growing interest in this technology and the potential benefits it can offer.

Key Drivers

There are many factors that are driving the green hydrogen market. One of the most important drivers is the need to decarbonize the economy and move to cleaner energy sources. Hydrogen is seen as a key part of this transition, as it can be used in a variety of ways to replace fossil fuels. For example, it can be used as a fuel for transportation, as a way to store energy, and as a feedstock for various industrial processes.

Another key driver of the green hydrogen market is the falling cost of production. Thanks to advances in technology, it is now possible to produce hydrogen more cheaply and efficiently than ever before. This is making it increasingly competitive with other energy sources, such as natural gas.

By Technology

Proton exchange membrane electrolyzer

Alkaline electrolyzer

Solid oxide electrolyzer

By Application

Power Generation

Chemical Feedstock

Transportation

Others

