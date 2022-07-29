Blue Hydrogen Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031 | Key Players: Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Total SA

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Blue Hydrogen Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blue Hydrogen is a type of hydrogen that is produced by extracting the gas from natural gas. The process of extracting the gas is called methane cracking, and it produces a gas that is 99.999% pure hydrogen. The main advantage of blue hydrogen is that it can be produced without emitting any carbon dioxide, making it a very clean and environmentally friendly fuel.

Key Players

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

Total SA

Chevron Corporation

BP plc

Eni S.p.A.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Apache Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Key Trends

One of the most important is the increasing use of blue hydrogen in the transportation sector. This is because blue hydrogen is a cleaner and more efficient fuel than traditional petrol or diesel.

Another key trend in blue hydrogen technology is the increasing use of blue hydrogen in power generation. This is because blue hydrogen is a cleaner and more efficient fuel than natural gas or coal.

Finally, another key trend in blue hydrogen technology is the increasing use of blue hydrogen in the chemical industry.

This is because blue hydrogen is a cleaner and more efficient fuel than traditional fossil fuels. It produces far less emissions than these fuels, and so is better for the environment. Additionally, blue hydrogen is much cheaper to produce than traditional fossil fuels, making it a more cost-effective fuel option for these industries.

Key Drivers

The main drivers behind the growth of blue hydrogen are:

The need to decarbonize the hydrogen production process

The abundance of natural gas

The relatively low cost of natural gas

The technical feasibility of using natural gas to produce hydrogen

Market Segments

By Technology

Steam Methane Reforming

Autothermal Reforming

Gas Particle Oxidation

By End-Use

Power Generation

Chemical Industries

Petroleum Refinery

Others

