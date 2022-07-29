Rooftop Solar Market Analysis Industry Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Rooftop Solar Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity. A typical PV panel is a collection of many solar cells. Solar cells are made of semiconductor materials, such as silicon. When sunlight hits a solar cell, it knocks electrons loose from their atoms. If solar cells are connected together in a PV panel, the electrons can flow through the panel to form an electric current.

Rooftop solar is typically used to generate electricity for the building it is installed on, while utility scale solar is used to generate electricity for the grid. Rooftop solar is installed on the rooftops of buildings, while utility scale solar is installed on large tracts of land

Key Players

SunPower

First Solar

Vivint Solar

Sunrun

Jinko Solar

Canadian Solar

Trina Solar

Key Trends

There are a number of factors driving rapid growth of rooftop solar market. One is the continued decrease in the cost of solar panels. In the past decade, the price of solar panels has fallen by more than 90%. This has made solar an increasingly attractive option for homeowners and businesses looking to reduce their energy costs.

Another factor driving the growth of rooftop solar is the increasing availability of financing options. In the past, most solar installations were paid for outright by the homeowner or business. However, with the introduction of solar leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs), it is now possible for homeowners and businesses to go solar with little or no upfront cost.

Key Drivers

The most important driver of the rooftop solar market is the cost of PV panels. The cost of solar has fallen dramatically in recent years, making it an increasingly attractive option for homeowners and businesses.

The other key driver of the solar market is government incentives. In many countries, the government offers financial incentives for installing solar, which can make solar a very attractive option.

The third driver of the solar market is the increasing availability of financing. Solar leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) have made solar more accessible to homeowners and businesses by making it possible to finance the upfront cost of solar.

Market Segments

By Technology

Thin Film

Crystalline Silicon

Others

By Grid Connectivity

On Grid

Off Grid

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

