United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sex reassignment surgery is a surgical procedure that changes a person‘s external sex organs to match their gender identity. This can include removal of the penis and testicles in male–to–female surgery, or removal of the ovaries and uterus in female–to–male surgery.

There are multiple types of sex reassignment surgeries, which can be broadly divided into two categories: those that alter the appearance of the genitals, and those that alter the appearance of the chest.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10070/

Key Players

Cleveland Clinic

Stanford University

The University of Utah

The University of Michigan

The Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts General Hospital

Key Trends

One of the most notable trends has been the increasing number of surgeons who are performing these procedures. In 2000, there were only a handful of surgeons in the United States who were performing sex reassignment surgery. However, by 2010, that number had increased to over 100. This trend has continued in the years since, with the number of surgeons now exceeding 200.

Another key trend has been the increasing number of insurance companies that are beginning to cover sex reassignment surgery. In the past, most insurance companies would not cover this type of surgery. However, as public attitudes have shifted and more people have come to understand and accept transgender people, a number of insurance companies have changed their policies. As of 2018, at least 25 insurance companies in the United States offer coverage for sex reassignment surgery.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the United States sex reassignment surgery market.

– Firstly, there is a growing acceptance of transgender people in society, which is leading to more people coming out and seeking surgery.

– Secondly, the cost of surgery has come down significantly in recent years, making it more affordable.

– Thirdly, there are now more surgeons offering sex reassignment surgery, making it more accessible.

– Fourthly, there is a growing body of evidence showing that sex reassignment surgery can be effective in improving the quality of life for transgender people.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10070/

Market Segments

By Surgery Type

Genital Related Penile Inversion Scrotoplasty Vaginoplasty Others

Chest Related Breast Augmentation Chest Masculinization Others



Reasons to buy United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10070/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700