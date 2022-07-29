United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sex reassignment surgery is a surgical procedure that changes a person‘s external sex organs to match their gender identity. This can include removal of the penis and testicles in male–to–female surgery, or removal of the ovaries and uterus in female–to–male surgery.

There are multiple types of sex reassignment surgeries, which can be broadly divided into two categories: those that alter the appearance of the genitals, and those that alter the appearance of the chest.

Key Players

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Stanford University
  • The University of Utah
  • The University of Michigan
  • The Johns Hopkins University
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Key Trends
One of the most notable trends has been the increasing number of surgeons who are performing these procedures. In 2000, there were only a handful of surgeons in the United States who were performing sex reassignment surgery. However, by 2010, that number had increased to over 100. This trend has continued in the years since, with the number of surgeons now exceeding 200.

Another key trend has been the increasing number of insurance companies that are beginning to cover sex reassignment surgery. In the past, most insurance companies would not cover this type of surgery. However, as public attitudes have shifted and more people have come to understand and accept transgender people, a number of insurance companies have changed their policies. As of 2018, at least 25 insurance companies in the United States offer coverage for sex reassignment surgery.

Key Drivers
There are a number of key drivers of the United States sex reassignment surgery market.

– Firstly, there is a growing acceptance of transgender people in society, which is leading to more people coming out and seeking surgery.

– Secondly, the cost of surgery has come down significantly in recent years, making it more affordable.

– Thirdly, there are now more surgeons offering sex reassignment surgery, making it more accessible.

– Fourthly, there is a growing body of evidence showing that sex reassignment surgery can be effective in improving the quality of life for transgender people.

Market Segments

By Surgery Type

  • Genital Related
    • Penile Inversion
    • Scrotoplasty
    • Vaginoplasty
    • Others
  • Chest Related
    • Breast Augmentation
    • Chest Masculinization
    • Others

