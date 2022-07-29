United States Body Contouring Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “United States Body Contouring Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Body contouring is used to improve the appearance of the body through the use of lasers, ultrasound, and radiofrequency. These technologies can be used to remove excess fat, tighten skin, and improve the appearance of cellulite. Body contouring technologies are often used in combination with each other to produce the best results.

Key Players

Alma Lasers

BTL Aesthetics

Cynosure

Candela

Cutera

Sciton

Solta Medical

Syneron

Thermage

Key Trends

One of the most significant trends has been the increasing popularity of non-invasive procedures. This is due in part to the fact that these procedures are less expensive and require less downtime than traditional surgical procedures. Additionally, patients are increasingly interested in procedures that do not require general anesthesia.

Another key trend has been the development of new techniques and technologies that allow for more precise body contouring. For example, laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) is a new technology that uses laser energy to help melt and remove fat cells. This results in less tissue trauma and bruising, and can help to improve the overall results of the procedure.

Key Drivers

The United States body contouring market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures, the growing number of obese and overweight individuals, and the aging population.

The number of cosmetic procedures performed in the United States has been on the rise in recent years, due in part to the increasing popularity of procedures such as body contouring. In addition, the growing number of obese and overweight individuals has led to an increased demand for body contouring procedures. The aging population is also a key driver of the United States body contouring market, as older individuals often seek out procedures to help them look and feel younger.

Market Segments

By Type

Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

Invasive Devices

By Application

Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening

Cellulite Treatment

Liposuction

Others

