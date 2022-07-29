Custom T-shirt Printing Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Custom T-shirt Printing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Custom T-shirt printing technology has come a long way in recent years, making it possible to create high-quality custom T-shirts without the need for expensive equipment or complex techniques. The two most popular methods for printing T-shirts are screen printing and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

Screen printing is a tried-and-true method that involves creating a stencil of the design and then using that stencil to apply ink to the shirt. This method is best for large orders, as it is relatively quick and easy to set up the stencils. However, it can be difficult to achieve detailed designs with screen printing, and the ink can sometimes crack or peel over time.

Key Players

ShirtSpace

RushOrderTees

Custom Ink

Threadbird

Gooten

Printful

TeeSpring

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in custom T-shirt printing are:

Increased use of digital printing technology: This has led to a decrease in the cost of printing T-shirts, as well as an increase in the quality of the finished product.

Increased use of specialty inks: This has allowed for more creative and unique designs to be printed on T-shirts.

Increased use of online design tools: This has made it easier for people to design their own T-shirts, without the need for a professional designer.

Increased use of social media: This has allowed people to share their designs with a wider audience, and has also made it easier for people to find custom T-shirt printers.

Increased use of online ordering: This has made it easier for people to order custom T-shirts, without having to visit a brick-and-mortar store.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the custom T-shirt printing market. The first is that people are always looking for new and unique ways to express themselves. T-shirts are a great way to do that because they can be designed to say anything that you want them to. This means that there is a lot of potential for creativity when it comes to designing T-shirts.

Another key driver of the custom T-shirt printing market is that T-shirts are relatively inexpensive. This makes them a great option for people who want to show their personality without spending a lot of money. Additionally, T-shirts are very comfortable to wear, which makes them a popular choice for people of all ages.

Market Segments

By Printing Technique

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By End-use

Commercial

Personal

