Mens Underwear Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

Posted on 2022-07-29 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Mens Underwear Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Global Mens Underwear Market was at more than $11bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at more than 5.5% over next 10 years.

The most popular type of mens underwear is boxer briefs. These provide good coverage and support, while still being comfortable to wear. Boxer briefs are available in a variety of materials, including cotton, polyester, and spandex.

Another popular type of mens underwear is trunks. These are similar to boxer briefs, but they are shorter in length. Trunks are a good option if you want something that is more comfortable to wear in the summer.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10085/

Key Players

  • Calvin Klein
  • Hanes
  • Jockey
  • Fruit of the Loom
  • Uniqlo
  • Gap
  • Old Navy
  • Tommy Hilfiger

Key Trends

Here are some of the key trends in mens underwear:

  • Performance-based underwear: More and more men are looking for underwear that can meet their specific needs, whether it be for sport, work or everyday wear. As a result, there has been a surge in the popularity of performance-based underwear, which is designed to offer support, comfort and breathability.
  • Sustainable materials: An increasing number of men are looking for underwear that is made from sustainable materials, such as bamboo or organic cotton. This is in response to the growing awareness of the environmental impact of the fashion industry.
  • Innovative designs: There has been a trend towards more innovative and unusual designs in mens underwear in recent years. This includes everything from prints and patterns to new cuts and silhouettes.
  • High-tech fabrics: A new generation of high-tech fabrics is being used in mens underwear, such as moisture-wicking and anti-odour fabrics. These fabrics offer improved comfort and performance, and are ideal for active men.
  • Premium brands: There is a growing demand for premium mens underwear brands that offer high-quality products at a higher price point. These brands are often seen as a status symbol, and are popular with affluent men.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the mens underwear market are comfort, style, and functionality. Underwear is one of the most personal items of clothing that a man can wear, and as such, it is important that it is comfortable. Many men also prefer underwear that is stylish and that provides them with the functionality they need. For example, many men prefer boxer briefs that offer support and that stay in place during physical activity.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10085/

Market Segments

By Type

  • Briefs
  • Boxer Briefs
  • Trunks
  • Boxers
  • Others

By Fabric

  • Cotton
  • Polyester
  • Modal
  • Nylon
  • Others

Reasons to buy Mens Underwear Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10085/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution