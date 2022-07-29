Mens Underwear Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Mens Underwear Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Global Mens Underwear Market was at more than $11bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at more than 5.5% over next 10 years.

The most popular type of mens underwear is boxer briefs. These provide good coverage and support, while still being comfortable to wear. Boxer briefs are available in a variety of materials, including cotton, polyester, and spandex.

Another popular type of mens underwear is trunks. These are similar to boxer briefs, but they are shorter in length. Trunks are a good option if you want something that is more comfortable to wear in the summer.

Key Players

Calvin Klein

Hanes

Jockey

Fruit of the Loom

Uniqlo

Gap

Old Navy

Tommy Hilfiger

Key Trends

Here are some of the key trends in mens underwear:

Performance-based underwear: More and more men are looking for underwear that can meet their specific needs, whether it be for sport, work or everyday wear. As a result, there has been a surge in the popularity of performance-based underwear, which is designed to offer support, comfort and breathability.

Sustainable materials: An increasing number of men are looking for underwear that is made from sustainable materials, such as bamboo or organic cotton. This is in response to the growing awareness of the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Innovative designs: There has been a trend towards more innovative and unusual designs in mens underwear in recent years. This includes everything from prints and patterns to new cuts and silhouettes.

High-tech fabrics: A new generation of high-tech fabrics is being used in mens underwear, such as moisture-wicking and anti-odour fabrics. These fabrics offer improved comfort and performance, and are ideal for active men.

Premium brands: There is a growing demand for premium mens underwear brands that offer high-quality products at a higher price point. These brands are often seen as a status symbol, and are popular with affluent men.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the mens underwear market are comfort, style, and functionality. Underwear is one of the most personal items of clothing that a man can wear, and as such, it is important that it is comfortable. Many men also prefer underwear that is stylish and that provides them with the functionality they need. For example, many men prefer boxer briefs that offer support and that stay in place during physical activity.

Market Segments

By Type

Briefs

Boxer Briefs

Trunks

Boxers

Others

By Fabric

Cotton

Polyester

Modal

Nylon

Others

