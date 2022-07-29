Artificial Intelligence Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Artificial intelligence technology is used to create and interpret human-like or machine-like responses in order to make intelligent decisions. This technology is used to interact with humans in natural ways, such as through conversation, and to process and understand human language. Artificial intelligence technology can also be used to create and interpret images, and to make decisions based on data.

Key Players

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Meta
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Salesforce
  • SAP

Key Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field with immense potential. Here are five key trends in the AI market or technology:

  • Rapid growth in AI hardware and software.
  • Increased adoption of AI in the enterprise.
  • Emerging markets are leading the way in AI adoption.
  • AI is transforming industries.
  • AI is changing the nature of work.

Key Drivers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is still in its early developmental stages, which presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses wanting to adopt AI technologies. Currently, the AI market is being driven by the following key factors:

The ever-increasing volume of data: The growth of data is one of the key drivers of AI. The more data that is available, the more AI can learn and improve its accuracy. This is why businesses are increasingly turning to AI to help them make sense of their data and make better decisions.

The need for speed and accuracy: In today’s fast-paced world, businesses need to be able to make decisions quickly and accurately. AI can help businesses do this by providing them with the ability to process large amounts of data quickly and make predictions based on that data.

The decreasing cost of AI: As AI technology becomes more advanced and more widely used, the cost of AI is decreasing. This makes AI more affordable for businesses of all sizes, which is driving adoption of AI technologies.

The increasing availability of AI talent: As the AI market grows, so does the pool of AI talent. This is making it easier for businesses to find the AI experts they need to help them implement AI technologies.

Market Segments

By Offering

  • Hardware
    • Processor
    • Memory
    • Network
  • Software
    • Application Program Interface (API)
    • Machine Learning Framework
  • Services
    • Deployment and Integration
    • Support and Maintenance

By Technology

  • Machine Learning
    • Deep Learning
    • Supervised Learning
    • Unsupervised Learning
    • Reinforcement Learning
    • Other Technology
  • Natural Language Processing
    • Context-Aware Computing
    • Computer Vision

By Business Function

  • Marketing and Sales
  • Security
  • Finance
  • Law
  • Human Resource
  • Others

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

