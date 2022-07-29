Cyber security Market Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Cyber security Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cyber security, also known as information technology security, refers to the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect electronic information from unauthorized access. Cyber security includes both hardware and software technologies, as well as policies and procedures to safeguard electronic data from attack, damage or unauthorized access.

Key Players

Symantec

McAfee

Kaspersky Lab

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point

FireEye

F-Secure

SonicWALL

Webroot

Key Trends

The Cyber Security market is constantly evolving as new threats and vulnerabilities arise. Here are some of the key trends in the Cyber Security market:

1. The rise of AI and machine learning: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being increasingly used to help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats. These technologies can help organizations to automatically identify and block malicious activity, and to quickly respond to incidents.

2. The growth of cloud computing: Cloud computing is becoming increasingly popular as it offers organizations a flexible and scalable way to store and access data. However, the use of cloud services also introduces new security risks, as data is often stored in remote and shared environments.

3. The increasing use of mobile devices: Mobile devices are now used for a wide range of activities, from work to personal use. This increase in usage has led to a rise in mobile security threats, as criminals target these devices to gain access to sensitive data.

4. The increasing use of IoT devices: The Internet of Things (IoT) is growing in popularity, as more and more devices are connected to the internet. However, this increase in connectivity also introduces new security risks, as IoT devices can be used to gain access to sensitive data.

5. The rise of cyber-attacks: Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly common, as criminals target organizations in order to gain access to sensitive data. As a result, organizations need to be aware of the risks and put in place appropriate security measures.

Key Drivers

The cyber security market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing number of cyber-attacks, the growing number of internet users, and the increasing dependency on internet-connected devices.

The number of cyber-attacks has been increasing steadily over the past few years. This is due to the growing number of internet users and the increasing dependency on internet-connected devices. Cyber-attacks can lead to the theft of sensitive information, the destruction of data, and the disruption of business operations.

The number of internet users is also growing. This is due to the increasing adoption of internet-connected devices, such as smartphones and tablets. The number of internet users is expected to grow from 2.7 billion in 2014 to 3.5 billion in 2019.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Security Type

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Infrastructure Protection

Data Security

Others

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

