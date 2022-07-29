Natural Skin Care Products Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Natural Skin Care Products Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Natural skin care products are those that are made from naturally occurring ingredients and do not contain any synthetic chemicals. These products are often made from plant extracts, essential oils, and other natural ingredients. They are usually less irritating to the skin than synthetic products and can be just as effective.

Key Players

  • L’Oreal
  • Neutrogena
  • Nivea
  • Olay
  • Lancome
  • Garnier
  • Dove
  • Aveeno

Key Trends
Some of the key trends in the Natural Skin Care Products market are:

1. Increasing demand for natural and organic skin care products: Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic ingredients in skin care products. This has led to a growing demand for natural and organic skin care products that are made with ingredients that are safe for the skin.

2. Increasing popularity of eco-friendly skin care products: With the growing awareness of the importance of protecting the environment, there is a increasing popularity of eco-friendly skin care products. These products are made with ingredients that are not harmful to the environment.

3. Growing demand for cruelty-free skin care products: More and more consumers are becoming aware of the cruelty involved in the testing of cosmetics and skin care products on animals. This has led to a growing demand for cruelty-free skin care products that are not tested on animals.

Key Drivers
There are many factors that contribute to the increased demand for natural skin care products. In general, people are becoming more aware of the harmful chemicals that are found in many conventional skin care products. Additionally, the media has played a role in highlighting the potential dangers of these chemicals, which has led to more people searching for natural alternatives.

The natural skin care market has also been driven by the rise of the organic and green movement. More and more people are looking for products that are made from natural ingredients and that are not tested on animals. Furthermore, many consumers are willing to pay more for natural skin care products that they feel are better for their health and the environment.

 

Market Segments

By Type

  • Mass
  • Premium

By Product

  • Facial Care
    • Cleansers
    • Moisturizers
    • Others
  • Body Care
    • Body Lotions
    • Body Wash
  • Others

By End-use

  • Men
  • Women

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct Selling
  • Hypermarkets & Retail Chain
  • E-commerce
  • Pharmacy & Drugstores
  • Others

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

