Isobutene Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

Isobutylene is a highly flammable colorless gas with a slight petroleum-like odor. Isobutene is used as a fuel and as a feedstock for the production of chemicals such as isobutylene oxide, which is used to make polyurethane foam.

Key Players

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron

British Petroleum

Total

Marathon Petroleum

Valero Energy

Phillips 66

Key Trends and Drivers

The Isobutene market is driven by a variety of factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for isobutene-based products. This is due to the fact that isobutene has a variety of uses, including in the production of gasoline, plastics, and rubber. Additionally, isobutene is a key ingredient in many adhesives and sealants. As the world economy continues to grow, the demand for these products is expected to increase, driving up the price of isobutene.

Another key driver of the Isobutene market is the limited supply of isobutene. Isobutene is produced as a by-product of ethylene production, and the majority of isobutene production takes place in Europe and the United States. However, due to the limited number of ethylene production facilities around the world, the supply of isobutene is constrained. This has led to increased competition among buyers for isobutene, driving up prices.

Market Segments

By Product

Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)

Ethyl Tert-butyl Ether (ETBE)

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Antioxidants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

