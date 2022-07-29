Rising Incidence Of Hospital-Acquired Infections To Drive Hospital Gowns Market By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hospital Gowns Industry Overview

The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.88%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors for the market growth.

To meet the rising worldwide demand, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the industry and governments to increase the production of personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, hospital gowns, respirators, aprons, face shields, and goggles by 40%. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the growth of the market for hospital gowns and is widely regarded as a highly significant market driver.

Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital gowns market based on type, usability, risk type, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns and Patient Gowns.

The surgical gowns segment led the market and accounted for more than 53.2% share of the global revenue in 2021. Surgical gowns are designed to protect against various contaminations and infections during surgical procedures.

The patient gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 14.65% during the forecast period. Over the projection period, an increase in initiatives by prominent market participants is expected to drive product demand.

Based on the Usability Model Insights, the market is Disposable Gowns and Reusable Gowns.

The disposable gowns segment led the market and accounted for more than 67.42% share of the global revenue in 2021. Disposable hospital gowns are a cost-effective solution because they are used only once.

The reusable gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period. Over the projection period, rising occurrences of hospital-acquired infections are expected to enhance segment growth.

Based on the Risk Type Insights, the market is segmented into Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High.

The high-risk gowns segment led the market and accounted for more than 28.56% share of the global revenue in 2021. During surgical and fluid-intensive procedures, high-risk hospital gowns can assist in guarding against germs and infectious diseases.

The minimal risk gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 13.75% during the forecast period. In basic care units, standard medical units, standard isolation, and as cover robes for visitors, as well as for research and academic purposes, minimal risk hospital gowns are utilized.

Hospital Gowns Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are focusing their resources on research and development to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge. They also engage in partnerships and mergers & acquisitions aiming to strengthen their product portfolio and manufacturing capacities and provide competitive differentiation.

Some prominent players in the Global Hospital Gowns market include:

Medline Industries, Inc.

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Angelica Corporation

AmeriPride Services Inc.

3M

Cardinal Health

