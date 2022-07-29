Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Is Expected To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 5.1%

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Waterjet Cutting Machine Industry Overview

The global waterjet cutting machine market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing advancements and innovations in the waterjet cutting industry has led to the development of robotic waterjet cutters, which has contributed to improving the operational efficiency across various sectors. Moreover, the innovation of pumps from traditional intensifier designs to fast direct drive pumps coupled with the enhanced nozzle designs to provide improved cutting rates can be attributed to the increased demand for waterjet cutting machines.

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waterjet cutting machine market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pure and Abrasive.

PWCM segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

PWCM is usually used to cut softer materials, including gaskets, foam, paper, plastics , insulation, disposable diapers, cement board, food, and carpet.

, insulation, disposable diapers, cement board, food, and carpet. Abrasive waterjet cutting machine (AWCM) dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Growing demand for precise automotive performance parts and other cut-out materials such as brake types, wings, turbine, gears in aerospace and defense, electronics, mining, textiles, food, and beverage industries is attributing to segmental growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Metal Fabrication and Others.

The automotive application segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Demand for waterjet cutting machines in the aerospace and defense application is anticipated to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Increasing investment and research and development in the aerospace and defense industry further aggregate demand for highly efficient machinery such as the WCM across the globe and thus the application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Additionally, the popularity of waterjet cutting machines is also growing among other application areas such as food, beverage, tobacco, and custom packaging solutions.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market comprises both global as well as regional players that are engaged in the design, manufacturing as well as the distribution of WCMs. Major players have invested extensively in research and development operations in recent years. The existence of local players in the Asia Pacific poses a substantial threat to the global companies in terms of product quality and price offered to the customers. The market is projected to witness growth opportunities in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central and South America.

Some prominent players in the Global Waterjet Cutting Machine market include:

Colfax Corporation

Dardi International Corporation

Omax Corporation

Flow International Corporation

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Hornet Cutting Systems

WARDJet, Inc. (AXYZ Automation Group)

