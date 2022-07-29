Different Technologies and Improvements Augment the Demand of Window Covering Market By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Window Covering Industry Overview

The global window covering market size is expected to reach USD 60.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising income levels, changing lifestyles, and the influence of other cultures have all contributed to increased consumer expenditure on home décor. Over the forecast period, all of these aspects are expected to present considerable growth possibilities to market vendors.

Window Covering Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global window covering market based on type, application, distribution channel, installation, technology, and region

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Blinds & Shades, Curtains, Shutters and Others.

In terms of revenue, the blinds and shades segment led the market and accounted for a 39.8% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The curtains segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

In the curtain market, traditional craftsmanship is becoming highly valued. Moreover, DIY consumers dominate the window curtain industry. The segment expansion is fueled by the widespread availability of window curtain items and the ease with which they can be installed.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Automatic and Manual.

The manual segment made the largest revenue contribution of over 90.0% to the global market in 2021. Dwelling sizes have shrunk as a result of rapid urbanization, necessitating the usage of multipurpose home furniture and window coverings.

The automatic segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Smart home automation technologies are becoming increasingly popular around the world, and some home stores are now stocking smart dimmers and motion sensor kits.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The residential segment led the market and accounted for more than 55% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The category is being driven by an increase in the number of households and rising urbanization in developing economies such as India and China.

The commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline distribution channel made the largest revenue contribution of over 80.0% in 2021. Consumers prefer home décor stores such as Home Center as they have a larger selection of patterns and colors.

The online channel is projected to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. E-commerce in the home décor industry is growing, and it helps companies reach a wider audience.

Based on the Installation Insights, the market is segmented into New Construction and Retrofit.

The retrofit segment led the market and accounted for a 56.8% share of the global revenue in 2021. In the residential sector, renovation and retrofitting is a prominent trend driving the market for window coverings.

The new construction segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for window coverings is likely to be driven by expanding residential developments and the robust growth of the commercial construction industry.

Window Covering Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The window covering the market includes both international and regional participants. Key market players are focusing on product innovation to enhance their portfolios.

Some prominent players in the Global Window Covering market include:

Hunter Douglas

Lotus & Windoware, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Insolroll

Mariak

Welspun India Limited

Skandia Window Fashions

MechoShade Systems, LLC

Lafayette Interior Fashions

Comfortex Window Fashions

