Medical Foods Market Trends, Size, Segment, Key Demand And Forecast 2022 to 2030

Medical Foods Industry Overview

The global medical foods market size is expected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the growing burden of malnutrition are the major factors responsible for the substantial growth of the market over the years. For instance, according to a WHO report, about 149 million children under 5 were stunted and 38.9 million were obese or overweight due to undernutrition in 2020. The emerging focus of the policymakers to manage chronic disorders and nutritional deficiency is also anticipated to drive the adoption of medical foods over the years.

Medical Foods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical foods market on the basis of route of administration, product, application, sales channel, and region:

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Oral and Enteral.

The enteral route of the administration segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast years. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases resulting from several metabolic disorders leads to difficulty in oral food consumption and increases the preference for medical food feeding through enteral mode. Moreover, the growing focus of the manufacturers to develop technologically advanced enteral feeding devices is positively impacting the segment growth.

is positively impacting the segment growth. The oral segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021. The common practice of oral route for the administration of clinical foods is the major factor anticipated to drive the segment over the years. In addition, increasing manufacturing of oral products in the form of powder, pills, and pre-thickened products is expected to drive the segment adoption over the years.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Pills, Powder, Liquid and Others.

The powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to the high commercial availability of medical foods in the form of powder.

The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of liquid formulations in the pediatric and geriatric population, where the intake of solid formulations is limited or impossible and in case of clinically diagnosed dysphagia or when oral physiology is limited.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea, Pathogen Related Infections, Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases, Wound Healing, Chronic Diarrhea, Constipation Relief, Protein Booster, Dysphagia, Pain Management, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Other Cancer Related Treatments, Severe Protein Allergy, Other.

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea accounted for the largest revenue share of over 15.0% in 2021. Diarrheal episodes interfere with the chemotherapy process and dosage pattern. Therefore, the rising need for adopting medical foods in dietary management is expected to boost the segment growth.

Diabetic neuropathy is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of diabetes and a rise in the number of patients that are at risk of developing some level of neuropathy.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online Sales, Institutional Sales, and Retail Sales.

The institutional sales channel, which includes hospitals, home care settings, and disability facilities, accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. The growing number of patient visits to the hospitals and other healthcare facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of several chronic and dietary disorders is driving the segment.

The online sales segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Preference for the online purchase of medical foods is rising owing to the convenience offered by this sales channel.

Medical Foods Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Increasing demand for medical foods by patients and healthcare professionals and the growing market consolidation activities by the market players to hold a strong position is resulting in strong competition among the competitors.

Some prominent players in the global medical foods market include

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Fresenius Kabi

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medtrition, Inc.

