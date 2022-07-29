Cooler Box Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cooler Box report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cooler Box market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A cooler box is a type of container that is used to keep food and beverages cold. It is typically made of plastic or metal and has a lid that seals tightly to keep the cold air in. The box is usually lined with insulation, such as Styrofoam, to help keep the contents cold. Cooler boxes are often used for picnics, camping trips, and other outdoor activities where keeping food and drinks cold is important.

Key Trends

Some key trends in cooler box technology include the use of more durable and longer lasting materials, the incorporation of features that make the cooler box more user-friendly, and the development of new designs that allow for more efficient cooling.

One of the most important trends in cooler box technology is the use of more durable and longer lasting materials. This is especially important for cooler boxes that are used in outdoor or harsh environments. The use of materials such as polyethylene or polypropylene can help to extend the life of a cooler box and make it more resistant to damage.

Market Segments

The Cooler Box Market is segmented by type, raw material, end-use industry and region. By type, the market is divided into disposable and reusable. Based on raw material it is segmented into polyurethane foam, EPS, EPP and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The Cooler Box Market includes players such as Sonoco ThermoSafe, B Medical Systems, Blowkings, ISONOVA, Eurobox Logistics, Softbox Systems Ltd. , va-Q-tec AG, Coldchain Technologies, Inc. , Sofrigam Group and FEURER GmbH.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the cooler box market.

Firstly, the increasing popularity of outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and picnicking is driving demand for cooler boxes.

Secondly, the growing popularity of home entertaining and backyard parties is also driving demand for cooler boxes.

Thirdly, the rising disposable incomes of consumers in developed countries is another key driver of the market.

Fourthly, the increasing number of working women and the growing trend of single-person households is also fueling demand for cooler boxes.

