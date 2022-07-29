Underfloor heating Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Underfloor heating is a system of heating in which pipes are installed beneath the floor of a room and hot water is circulated through them. The heat produced by the pipes warms the floor above them, which in turn heats the room. Underfloor heating is an efficient way to heat a room because it eliminates the need for radiators, which can take up valuable space, and because the heat produced by the floor is evenly distributed throughout the room.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in underfloor heating technology that are worth noting.

Firstly, the trend towards lower water temperatures is gathering pace, with many manufacturers now offering products that can operate at water temperatures as low as 35°C. This is important because lower water temperatures mean reduced running costs and reduced carbon emissions.

Secondly, there is a trend towards more energy-efficient products, with many manufacturers now offering products that are designed to be more efficient than ever before. This is important because it means that underfloor heating can be used more effectively in a wider range of applications, such as in low-energy buildings.

Key Market Segments

The underfloor heating market report is bifurcated on the basis of component, installation, application, and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into electric system components and hydronic system components. Based on installation, it is analyzed across new installation and retrofit. By application, it is spread across residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The underfloor heating market report includes players such as Danfoss, Daikin, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Thermosoft International.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the underfloor heating market are the growing preference for energy-efficient heating systems, the need for space-saving solutions, and the increasing demand for comfortable and healthy indoor environments.

Underfloor heating is an efficient and space-saving solution that can help to create a comfortable and healthy indoor environment. It is increasingly being used in a variety of applications, such as in office buildings, hotels, and retail stores.

