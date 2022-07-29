HOME SUBMIT YOUR ARTICLE BLOG ABOUT US Digital Education Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Digital Education report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Education market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital education is the delivery of education via digital means. This can include the use of computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other digital devices and platforms. Digital education can be used to deliver traditional educational content, such as lectures and textbooks, as well as new forms of content, such as online courses and MOOCs. It can also be used for more interactive forms of learning, such as game-based learning and social media-based learning.

Digital education has the potential to improve access to education, as well as the quality and affordability of education. It can also provide new opportunities for personalized and customized learning experiences. Additionally, digital education can help to prepare students for the 21st-century workforce.

Key Market Segments

The digital education market report is bifurcated on the basis of course type, learning type, end-user, and region. On the basis of course type, it is segmented into science & technology courses, entrepreneurship & business management courses, and others. Based on learning type, it is analyzed across self-paced online education and instructor-led online education. By end-user, it is spread across academic institutions, enterprises & public sector, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The digital education market report includes players such as Alison, Coursera, Edmodo, Edureka, Udemy, Federica EU, FutureLearn, Intellipaat, Iversity, and Jigsaw Academy.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Digital Education market are the increasing demand for online education, the need for flexibility and convenience, and the rising cost of traditional education.

The demand for online education has been driven by the increasing popularity of distance learning and the need for flexibility and convenience. With the advent of the internet, there has been a surge in the number of online courses and programs. This has made it possible for people to study from anywhere in the world, at any time of the day.

The rising cost of traditional education is another key driver of the Digital Education market. The cost of tuition, room, and board has been rising steadily over the past few years, making it difficult for many people to afford a college education. Online education offers a more affordable alternative, which is why it is becoming increasingly popular.

