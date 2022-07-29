Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions (IPES) Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | IBM, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Orion Health

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions (IPES) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions (IPES) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions (IPES) are a type of healthcare technology that enables patients to actively participate in their own care. IPES typically involve some form of patient education, communication, and/or decision support tool that helps patients better understand their health condition, treatment options, and what to expect during their care journey. By engaging patients in their own care, IPES have the potential to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and increase patient satisfaction.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in interactive patient engagement solutions technology.

One is the trend toward more personalized medicine. This means that patients are being treated more as individuals, with tailored treatments based on their specific needs and genetic makeup.

Another trend is the move toward more patient-centered care. This means that patients are more involved in their own care, and are more likely to be involved in decision-making about their treatment.

Finally, there is a trend toward more use of technology to engage patients. This includes the use of mobile apps, online portals, and other tools to help patients manage their care and stay informed about their health.

Market Segments

The Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market is segmented by component, delivery, therapy area and region. By component the market is divided into software and services. Based on delivery it is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of therapy area it is bifurcated into CVD, diabetes, obesity and fitness. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market includes players such as IBM, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Orion Health, GetWellNetwork, Athenahealth, Oneview Healthcare and Meditech.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing focus on patient engagement and empowerment. This is being driven by the recognition that patients are more likely to be compliant with their treatment and follow their care plan if they are actively involved in their own care. Additionally, interactive patient engagement solutions can help to reduce the overall cost of care by improving communication between patients and providers and reducing the need for unnecessary tests and procedures.

Another key driver of the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions market is the increasing use of mobile devices and the popularity of apps. Patients are increasingly using their smartphones and tablets to access their health information and manage their care. This trend is likely to continue as the capabilities of mobile devices continue to increase.

