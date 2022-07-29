Cyclopentane Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Maruzen Petrochemical, YEOCHUN NCC

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cyclopentane report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cyclopentane market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cyclopentane is a hydrocarbon with the molecular formula C5H10. It is a colourless, flammable liquid with a characteristic petrol-like odour. Cyclopentane is used as a solvent and as a propellant in aerosol cans. It is also used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber, and as a refrigerant in air conditioners and refrigerators.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in cyclopentane technology include the development of new and more efficient ways to produce cyclopentane, as well as the development of new uses for cyclopentane.

One of the most significant trends in cyclopentane technology is the development of new methods for the production of cyclopentane. Historically, cyclopentane has been produced via the catalytic hydrogenation of acetylene. However, this process is energy intensive and produces a number of by-products, which can make it economically unattractive.

As such, there has been a significant amount of research into alternative methods for the production of cyclopentane. One promising method is the dehydration of isopentane, which can be carried out using a variety of catalysts. This process is much less energy intensive than the hydrogenation of acetylene, and it produces far fewer by-products.

Key Market Segments

The cyclopentane market report is bifurcated on the basis of function, application, and region. On the basis of function, it is segmented into blowing agent & refrigerant, solvent & reagent, and others. Based on application, it is analyzed across residential refrigerator, personal care products, fuel & fuel additives, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The cyclopentane market report includes players such as HCS Group GmbH, Dymatic Chemicals, Ineos, Maruzen Petrochemical, YEOCHUN NCC Co. Ltd., SK global chemical Co. Ltd, HPLA Group, LG Chem, Pure Chemicals, and Trecora Resources

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Cyclopentane market are its low cost of production, low toxicity, and low flammability. Cyclopentane is used as a blowing agent in the production of polystyrene foam and as a solvent in the production of paints, coatings, and adhesives. It is also used as a fuel in race cars and motorcycles. The growth of the construction, automotive, and electronics industries is expected to drive the demand for Cyclopentane.

