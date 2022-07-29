Metallized film Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Treofan Group, DUNMORE Corporation, SRF Limited., FILMtech, Sumilon Group

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Metallized film is a type of film that has a thin layer of metal deposited on its surface. This metal layer can be made of aluminum, copper, or other metals. The metal layer is typically very thin, on the order of a few microns.

Metallized film has a variety of uses. It is often used as a barrier material in food packaging, as it prevents oxygen and other gases from penetrating the food. Metallized film is also used in solar panels, as the metal layer helps to reflect sunlight and increase the panel’s efficiency. Additionally, metallized film is often used in electrical applications, as the metal layer can serve as an electrical conductor.

Key Market Segments

The metallized film market report is bifurcated on the basis of metal, material, end-user, and region. On the basis of metal, it is segmented into chromium, aluminum and others. Based on material, it is analyzed across polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and others.. By end-user, it is spread across packaging, decorative, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The metallized film market report includes players such as Amcor plc, Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, AR Metallizing N.V., Treofan Group, DUNMORE Corporation, SRF Limited., FILMtech Inc., Sumilon Group, and SunPro.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in metallized film technology that are worth noting. First, there is a trend toward the use of thinner films. This is driven by the need to reduce costs and increase production efficiency. Second, there is a trend toward the use of higher-quality materials. This is driven by the need to improve product performance and to meet the demands of increasingly demanding applications. Finally, there is a trend toward the use of more complex metallization processes. This is driven by the need to improve product performance and to meet the demands of increasingly demanding applications.

