Food Disinfection Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies

Food disinfection is the process of destroying harmful microorganisms in food. This can be done through physical means, such as cooking, or through chemical means, such as using disinfectants. Disinfection is important in food preparation because it can help prevent foodborne illnesses.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in food disinfection technology. One is the use of ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect food. UV light is effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and so it can be used to disinfect food before it is consumed. Another trend is the use of ozone to disinfect food. Ozone is also effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and so it can be used to disinfect food before it is consumed. Finally, another trend is the use of microwaves to disinfect food. Microwaves can kill bacteria and viruses, and so they can be used to disinfect food before it is consumed.

Market Segmentation

The market is s segmented by product type, end-user and region. By type the market is segmented into chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peroxyacid (PAA) and carboxylic acid. By end-user the market is classified into food processing companies, beverage processing companies, catering kitchens and retail distributors. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the food disinfection market are the increasing concerns over food safety and the need for effective food disinfection methods to ensure the safety of the food supply. The other drivers include the increasing demand for processed and packaged food, the need for effective food preservation methods, and the growing awareness of the importance of food safety.

